NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Council will meet in a workshop Aug. 7 to discuss the council’s $1.8 million shortfall and possible cost-of-living increases for county employees.
The council voted 4-3 July 26 to approve a judicial local income tax that aims to cover the council’s projected $1.8 million budget shortfall. The tax will be levied at .04%, which the Reedy Group — the council’s financial consultant — estimated will add up to $28 per year for local taxpayers.
Approving the LIT was a controversial process, with council members disagreeing on the ethics and necessity of the tax and taxpayers expressing disdain toward the council for proposing it.
The council has focused in recent years on ways to increase salaries for county employees while still alleviating the budget shortfall. In 2022, Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates completed a salary study for the council that revealed many county employees have salaries lower than those in similar positions in other government units. The council is considering implementing a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) to help county employees keep up with inflation.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, council member Brad Striegel, who voted in favor of the judicial LIT, said he personally supports COLAs, but he wants to see where the rest of the council stands on how they want to address the budget shortfall. Ultimately, he said, the COLAs will have to make sense within the budget.
“If there are things that can be addressed, we — at least the majority of the council — can understand this is how we’re going to address our shortfall over the next few years, and there might be room for COLAs,” he said. “If we can’t make some of those adjustments work, and some of those cuts work, then there may not be room for COLAs.”
The cost-of-living adjustments would be for non-bargaining units within the county, he said — it would not apply to those within a bargaining unit or union since they bargain for their salary units and wages.
Striegel said the estimated revenue from the judicial LIT is $1 million, leaving the council still with an $800,000 shortfall. He said the council will need to make budget cuts to address the shortfall.
Even though the council has been discussing ways to address the budget shortfall over the past year, there are still people who have not heard or do not understand what led the council to the position it is in now and why it has made the decisions it has, Striegel said.
He said to better inform the public, the council is working on putting a list of items together explaining what led to the budget shortfall and what the council has done so far. He expects this to be accessible on the council’s website by the end of August.
Council member Danny Short, who voted against the judicial LIT, said he believes the council needs to get serious in talking to department heads about how it is going to handle cost-of-living adjustments and where budget cuts can be made.
“I think there’s still plenty out there that we could have done to cover the shortfall,” he said. “We’re not in trouble of a budget not being passed or approved by the state this year, anyway, with the amount of cash we have on hand.”
The Reedy Group factored COLAs into the $1.8 million deficit proposal, Short said, but he still doesn’t think the council can technically afford it. Some members of the council, like himself, are ready to make tough decisions to make the approach to overcoming the budget shortfall more balanced — for example, some Floyd County employees get certain benefits that those in other counties don’t, he said. Short said the council is going to take a serious look at scaling some of those benefits back, Short said, especially since most employees have gotten raises from 8% to 15% in recent years.
Also on Monday’s agenda is an efficiency study discussion. Short said this study would involve having an outside company come in and examine operations to see if staffing numbers need to be adjusted or if technology can be added to help operations.
Short said he’s going to keep presenting ideas for other sources of revenue already available to the council to address the shortfall.
“I’m fighting for the taxpayers,” he said. “We’re just going to keep making our ideas public and try to get as much light cast on it as we can.”
Jim Freiberger, another council member who voted against the judicial tax, said some county employees — such as those in the prosecutor’s office — actually make more than employees in other departments, so he doesn’t see a reason why the council would continue to implement raises by introducing a COLA while in a budget shortfall. The council needs to do a freeze, he said, to get employee salaries to a consistent level.
“Everything’s going to count,” he said. “I’m not asking for cuts. I’m just saying we just need to put a freeze on people from getting that COLA, just so that their salary will eventually get to where that average should be at.”
However, Freiberger pointed out the council can’t know for sure what’s coming down the road and not implementing a COLA would ultimately only save the council about $71,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.