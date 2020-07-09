The Floyd County 4-H Program is searching for new volunteers to help make the best better!
The mission of 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth and adults to work together to create sustainable community change. This is accomplished within three primary content or mission areas — civic engagement and leadership, healthy living and science.
Programs like the Floyd County 4-H Program rely on volunteers to carry out their missions through clubs and programs that are primarily put on by active volunteers, said Sam McCollum, Floyd County 4-H Extension Educator.
McCollum said the program is looking for volunteers to fill the positions of board members, adult leaders, and SPARK Club Volunteers.
Board members meet once a month to discuss how to better fund and maintain the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds. They raise funds to help the Floyd County 4-H program thrive through scholarships for youth to attend local and statewide programs.
Adult leaders not only help club leaders with maintaining their clubs but can run workshops for youth and create and run their own club in their community, McCollum said. These community leaders can work directly with area youth to teach them using the three mission areas.
SPARK Club Volunteering is perfect for anyone who wants to help but cannot dedicate a lot of time to the program, McCollum said. SPARK Clubs were created to spark an interest with youth in the community to get their foot in the door and attend a 4-H Program. These temporary clubs focus on one topic, which a volunteer leads through hands-on activity. Some of the past clubs include: Comic Artistry, Caving, 3D Printing and Painting.
To become a Floyd County 4-H volunteer, contact the Purdue Extension Office at (812) 948-5470 or e-mail mccolluj@purdue.edu.
