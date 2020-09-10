FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Health Department has announced a two-week extension of the county-wide mask mandate.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris announced Thursday afternoon that the face covering mandate will remain in effect until Sept. 25 to try to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
"The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to plague our community," Harris wrote. "In the last week we have seen an increase in cases, despite the current mitigating measures."
The mask mandate may be extended further depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Eric Holcomb's recent mask mandate extension also lasts until Sept. 25.
"Measures such as hand hygiene, facial coverings and social distancing are the most effective strategies to reduce the spread from infected persons to non-infected persons," Harris said. "Therefore, to protect public health and simply save lives, restrictions must be extended to assist in the reduction of COVID-19 transmission."
The order states that people must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in indoor areas open to the public, private indoor or outdoor areas where social distancing can’t be maintained, outdoor public areas where social distancing isn’t possible and enclosed public spaces or places of business.
Exceptions to the mask mandate include children under age 2, those in respiratory distress, those who have hearing impairments or those who have been advised, in writing, by a primary care provider that wearing a face covering could be detrimental to their health.
People also are not required to wear face coverings while dining at a restaurant or bar.
The order is meant to "educate, encourage and persuade" people to wear facial coverings, Harris wrote.
"This will protect public health in Floyd County," he said. "Nothing in this order reduces or eliminates the requirements imposed by the executive orders by Gov. Holcomb or orders from other regulating governmental agencies."
