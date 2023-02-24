The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfast series will be each Saturday during the Lenten season. A church will host the breakfast, which will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offering will be taken each Saturday with the funds collected going to Floyd Central Christian Ministries and Mount Saint Francis Ministries. Everyone is invited.
This year’s schedule is:
• March 4 — Edwardsville United Methodist Church
• March 11 — St. Mary’s Navilleton Church
• March 18 —Chapel Hill Christian Church
• March 25 — St. Mary of the Knobs Church
• April 1 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church
• April 8 — Mount Saint Francis
