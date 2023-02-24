The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfast series will be each Saturday during the Lenten season. A church will host the breakfast, which will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offering will be taken each Saturday with the funds collected going to Floyd Central Christian Ministries and Mount Saint Francis Ministries. Everyone is invited.

This year’s schedule is:

• March 4 — Edwardsville United Methodist Church

• March 11 — St. Mary’s Navilleton Church

• March 18 —Chapel Hill Christian Church

• March 25 — St. Mary of the Knobs Church

• April 1 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church

• April 8 — Mount Saint Francis

Tags

Trending Video