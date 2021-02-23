NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane recently announced the launch of a new website.
The need for the revision came after the passing of former prosecutor Keith Henderson and a desire to improve access to the many services and resources offered by the office. The redesign includes improvements to the child support services page and other more user-friendly elements.
“It’s always difficult to lose a friend and leader in our community, and the loss of former Prosecutor Keith Henderson was no exception. Although needed, it was bittersweet to make these website changes,” said Lane.
Lane said his goal with the revision to the site was to clearly display the services offered and ensure the prosecutor’s office is accessible.
“We have posted a variety of information to the website, with a particular emphasis on our child support services. Many custodial parents are unaware they can contact our office for assistance with enforcing child support orders without hiring a lawyer. We want to make sure families in need have the information necessary to seek help,” said Lane.
In addition to information about child support services, the website includes links to online resources, such as the Criminal Justice Institute and the Sex and Violent Offender Registry.
There are also links for local police departments as well as information about criminal violations, juvenile justice, infraction deferrals, and most wanted child support nonpayers. Finally, the new site includes an email update sign up and a section for frequently asked questions.
