FLOYD COUNTY - Six prosecutors for Floyd County were sworn in Wednesday at the Floyd County Courthouse.
Prosecutor Chris Lane, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon, along with the county's deputy prosecutors, Matthew Ely, Amanda Kelly, Gretchen Ragains and Delmas Philpot, took the oath in Floyd County Superior Court 1.
Lane said he anticipates jury trials in the county in 2023.
"There will be some (cases) I believe, that need to go to jury trial; of course that's our duty as prosecutors," he said. "So we are very excited for that and we will prepare well for that."
The Floyd County Prosecutor's office also plans on setting goals for the next year, including focusing on repeat offenders.
"Our goals are always justice, protecting our community, we always try to do that," Lane said. "We are going to be hopefully concentrating more and doing a really good job at concentrating on what we believe are habitual offenders in our community."
The office will also work with the New Albany Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff's Office on cases as well, including those involving domestic violence.
"It's very important to continue to work with law enforcement and work with other community partners to really make sure we are doing what we can to investigate those cases and any cases that can lead to extreme violence in the community," Stigdon said.
Lane has been the prosecutor in Floyd County since August 2020, succeeding longtime prosecutor Keith Henderson.
The Floyd County Republican Party chose Lane for that role. Previously, he served as the chief deputy prosecutor for the county, starting in 2017. He worked at the prosecutor's office from 2005 to 2009 as well.
