Muff Muff is looking for a new home!
He is a very sweet and gentle boy who just wants a friend and a lap to lay on. He likes to spend his days telling you stories in the cutest of ways and asking for belly rubs.
He loves to show you how happy he is to see you by wagging his tail very fast! He isn't house-broken completely, but does his business quickly when he is outside.
With a more consistent schedule, he will probably catch on quickly. He isn't a big eater, he'd rather graze. He loves his treats though!
After some adjustment time, we believe Muff Muff would fit in with kids, and most cats and dogs.
If you are interested in this handsome boy, fill out an application so we can talk more and set up an appointment for you to meet him.
The adoption application is on our website at www.nafcanimalshelter.org, where there is information about other pets in need of a home.
