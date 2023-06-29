SOUTHERN INDIANA — Representing Indiana on a national stage was surreal for Greenville's Stevie Griffin.
She did it with joy, talent and grace at the recent Miss Volunteer America Pageant where she placed in the Top Ten overall and took home first prize in the Fitness and Wellness preliminary category.
"It was an absolute honor growing up a Hoosier, living in a small town in Greenville," Griffin said. "A lot of Indiana consists of small towns, so I definitely felt like I was representing for those people who may feel like their dreams are bigger than their circumstances. But I’m here to tell you that’s not true at all. I was so thankful to wear Indiana across my chest."
Griffin was crowned Miss Indiana Volunteer earlier this year and has spent months traveling the state sharing her message about mental health awareness and preparing for the national pageant.
The competition was a weeklong event that took place in Jackson, Tennessee and gave Griffin the opportunity to connect with women from all over the country.
"Honestly, as cliché as it sounds, (the best part) was truly meeting all of the girls," Griffin said. "I was so immersed by the most incredible women across the country...I was in a room with 51 people that genuinely just had everyone’s best interest at heart.
Miss Volunteer America focuses on service work and education. People who participate in the program compete to win scholarship money.
"Miss Georgia Volunteer, Victoria Hill, was someone that actually was first runner-up to Miss America a few years ago and she's been someone I've looked up to since I got to see her on the Miss America stage," Griffin said. "And I got to compete alongside her. And, of course, it can be intimidating meeting someone, a role model, but I can tell you she was the nicest person."
As part of Griffin's volunteer work as Miss Indiana Volunteer she talks to young people about taking care of their mental health.
"(I want them to know) you are not alone," she said. "For so long growing up I struggled with anxiety and depression, which is why I started my nonprofit, The Diamond Bucket Project," she said. "...I didn't think mental health was a conversation a lot of people wanted to have."
That's why Griffin talks about it.
"When you bring up hard-hitting words like anxiety or depression, or anything regarding mental health, people seem really scared to talk about it," Griffin said, adding she doesn't want people to experience that. "I want to talk about the hard-hitting topics."
Griffin thanks the Miss Indiana Volunteer board members, including Executive Director Bob Jones, for their support.
“Stevie has a presence about her and commands a room. More than anything she’s approachable, someone who’s willing to get down on her knees if she needs to to make sure she’s on the level to the person she’s talking to,” Jones told the News and Tribune earlier.
Griffin plans to continue helping others during her tenure as Miss Indiana Volunteer. She said she's thrilled about the friendships she's made while participating.
"If I walk with anything, I’m walking away with 51 new best friends, and that’s just a very big highlight," she said.
