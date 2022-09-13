Gina Anderson

Gina Anderson, M.S. Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and Community Development Educator for Floyd County, received the Achievement Award from Bill Burdine, president of NACAA.

 Photo submitted

Gina Anderson, M.S. Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and Community Development Educator for Floyd County, received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2022 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in West Palm Beach, FL. Anderson was one of several honorees who represent the top one percent of the membership selected by their peers. She has been serving Floyd County for almost nine years. Her B.S. in Horticulture and M.S. in Agriculture Education pair well with her clientele. Many of the programs Anderson does focus on home horticulture questions, pollinators, and beekeeping. When it comes to livestock questions, she is the go-to person for llamas and alpacas. She serves on the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Advisory Committee as well as the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council.

