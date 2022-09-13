Gina Anderson, M.S. Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and Community Development Educator for Floyd County, received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2022 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in West Palm Beach, FL. Anderson was one of several honorees who represent the top one percent of the membership selected by their peers. She has been serving Floyd County for almost nine years. Her B.S. in Horticulture and M.S. in Agriculture Education pair well with her clientele. Many of the programs Anderson does focus on home horticulture questions, pollinators, and beekeeping. When it comes to livestock questions, she is the go-to person for llamas and alpacas. She serves on the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Advisory Committee as well as the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council.
Floyd County's Anderson receives national agriculture award
- Photo submitted
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Furniture Fair coming to Green Tree Mall
- Loved ones of Jeffersonville teen ask for help finding her
- Clarksville moves forward on Harbor Freight eminent domain process
- Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe golf courses under new ownership
- Hunter Station Pizza celebrates opening of Clarksville location
- Teen arrested after armed robbery in parking area at Jeff High football game
- Judge orders BMV to award car titles in Sellersburg car dealership case
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Backup quarterback leads Pioneers to victory
- BOYS' SOCCER: Fifteen to watch this season
- Harrison County man accused of ramming truck into police vehicle
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.