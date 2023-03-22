Emma Fraley, in her 10 years of life on this planet, has spoken only one phrase.
Bye. Bye.
Sign language helps the Mt. Tabor Elementary School 4th grader express around 30 more terms. Some she’s learned. Other signals she created. Her stepfather, Michael Pierce, calls this Emma Sign Language.
A light swipe of her lower wrist means music, the rhythm of which brings her comfort. Her hands alternating from front to back shows she’s all done. And her fingers sprawled together in an arch means bridge — a daily car trip over and back on the Sherman Minton calms her when she grows erratic or dysregulated.
“This life with a special needs child is crazy hard. Our other children have had to make unfair sacrifices because of the road we walk. It weighs heavy on this momma's heart,” said Emma’s mothe, Peggy Pierce. “Until you walk this road, you will never get it. I just want to give Emma everything she needs and make her life better.”
Diagnosed in 2019 at the age of 7, Emma has SYNGAP1, a rare neurological disorder that affects roughly 1,100 people worldwide. Those with the genetic mutation produce inadequate amounts of SYNGAP1, a protein that allows learning and memory brain circuits to function. Lower levels of SYNGAP1 correlate to higher incidences of epilepsy, weakened muscle tone and behavioral issues, as well as intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Emma has all these, and needs constant monitoring.
“I freak out when things get quiet,” her mother said. “You can’t imagine what she can do in a minute.”
Peggy explains all of this at their kitchen countertop as Emma snacks on popcorn. Cabinets around her are sealed. Doors locked. Faucets secured. All to protect Emma, who at 80 pounds still wears diapers and has the understanding of a 2-year-old.
“Some kids have a little bit of SYNGAP, but my sister has a lot, a lot, a lot,” said Lydia Pierce, Emma’s 5-year-old sister. As with other spectrum disorders, those with the condition can demonstrate mild to severe symptoms and impairments.
Throughout the talk, Emma crawls into her mother’s lap. Peggy cradles her, rocking her like a toddler. Interpreting her daughter’s wants seems second nature. The mother of six is Emma’s voice in this world. Between the two, words aren’t always needed.
“Her laugh makes everything worth it,” Peggy said, noting how Emma giggles as she slides down the stairs. “It’s like, okay. Deep breath. I can do this.”
And yet the connection between Emma and her mother has been hard-earned. Caring for a child with special needs takes emotional, physical and financial tolls on caregivers’ lives. And with limited practical resources from government agencies, parents like Peggy feel as if they have scarce breaks and little support.
“There are no resources. None. I still can’t get respite care,” Peggy said. “Everything is available because we’re on the (Medicaid) waiver. They say you have services but you can’t get them. There’s no access to anything that would be worth getting.”
Between private insurance and the family’s own funds covering expenses, a behavioral therapist visits the Pierce’s home five days a week to work independently with Emma. Peggy has noticed improvements. Emma’s aggression, which consists of hitting, biting and hair pulling mostly directed toward her mother, continues to lessen.
Seizures, too, have stopped for now, thanks to medication.
Even with these improvements, the future remains uncertain for Emma and those with SYNGAP1. While therapies can lessen symptoms of the disorder, no treatment exists to either address the protein deficiency or reverse the underlying genetic mutation.
A group called the SynGAP Research Fund (SRF) wants to change this. The nonprofit funds SYNGAP1 research while also supporting families caring for loved ones with the disorder. To Peggy, SRF provides a place to connect with others who comprehend what a diagnosis of SYNGAP1 entails.
On April 29th, Peggy and her family will hold their third annual #Sprint4Syngap Spring 5K Fun Run with 100% of the proceeds going to SYNGAP studies.
“We really had answers when we got the SYNGAP diagnosis. She just fit in the box,” Peggy said. “And then you found some other kids who are just like her, and the parents totally understand what I’m talking about. They get it.”
Emma, too, continues learning new ways to express herself. Picture flash cards are available, so that she may choose a picture of what, or whom, she’s requesting. She’s also being trained on a speech device that uses similar picture clues.
But Emma hasn’t given up on speaking more either.
The word she’s closest to verbalizing next?
Mama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.