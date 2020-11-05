Indiana set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Thursday as the state surpassed 4,000 new cases for the first time and coronavirus hospitalizations surged to a new high.
The 4,462 new COVID-19 cases the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday were the state’s highest single-day level of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record of 3,756 new cases that officials reported Wednesday.
The state agency’s daily statistics update also showed Indiana had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s the highest number Indiana has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring, early in the pandemic, and exceeds the 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
State health officials added 45 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll Thursday, raising that number to 4,511, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths stood at 29 on Wednesday, representing one of the highest levels since May and nearly double from a month ago, statistics showed.
The new records came one day after Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has continued resisting calls for reinstating coronavirus limits he largely lifted in September, said after his landslide re-election victory that he’s not making any changes to state policy on handling COVID-19.
Long-term care facilities are being hit especially hard by the virus because of the vulnerability of the populations they serve. The long-term care dashboard on the ISDH site shows that 68% of COVID-19 deaths at the facilities are of residents older than 80.
The National Guard was deployed this week to assist in 149 long-term care facilities across the state. A second wave of National Guard members will deploy next week. At the facilities, they assist staff by providing support in testing, screening and spread prevention.
The spike follows the general election Tuesday in which Hoosiers waited in several-hour-long lines during early voting in areas of Marion County and across the state, and Halloween, for which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released safety guidelines.
It takes up to two weeks to develop symptoms and the rate for false negatives is higher when a person is first infected with COVID-19, according to Harvard Medical School, and as a result, it is uncertain how many new cases can be traced back to Halloween or lines at polling locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.