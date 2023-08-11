The Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Book Sale provides the public with the opportunity to find new books to enjoy while helping support the library.
The next book sale is Aug. 25 and 26. The book sale room is on the lower level of the Jeffersonville location at 211 E. Court Avenue in Jeffersonville. The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Children’s and romance books are buy-one, get-one-free. CDs are priced at 25 cents each. Most prices in the bookstore are one dollar or less for hardbacks, paperbacks, CDs, and DVDs. Available are some specially priced items like vintage or collector’s sets.
Proceeds from the sale support the Summer Reading Program, Big Read, and Staff Institute Learning. Those interested in becoming a Friend of the Library can pay dues at the sale. Membership is $5 a year for individuals, $10 a year for families and $75 to become a lifetime member.
The group is currently accepting book donations. For more information, contact 812-285–5630 ext. 332 or email info@jtplfriends.org.
Regular store hours are the second and fourth Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (some holidays excluded). To stay informed about future sale events, go to the website at jtplfriends.org and follow on Facebook at JTPL.Friends.
