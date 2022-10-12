Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week together with the library and community, Sunday, Oct. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 22. This annual celebration is meant to recognize the many contributions Friends groups across the nation make to libraries.
The Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library obtained 501©(3) status in 2012. The organization had been operating under 501©(4) status a few years before that.
In the past eight years, The Friends has raised over $55,000 for the library and its programs. This volunteer member-based organization raises money at popular monthly book sales in the bookstore in the lower level of the Jeffersonville library at 211 E. Court Avenue. If you miss one of the book sales, you can always go to one of the Friends Book Racks at each library location during normal hours to purchase items as well.
There are now over 50 active Friends members. Nearly 10 of these members generously donate their time to assist the group with sorting/shelving inventory and fundraising efforts, including monthly book sales.
“The library has always been an integral part of my life. It’s more than just a place to read and check out books. It is an information cluster filled with a variety of programming in the arts, wellness, and technology,” said Friends president Felicia Burkes. “I enjoy the opportunity to volunteer and serve in this community!”
The Friends will have two “Meet and Greet” events in the library. Everyone is welcome to come and learn more about the organization. Activities will take place on Monday, Oct. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Jeffersonville Library) and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Clarksville Library). Come see the activities the Friends have supported over the past year and share any ideas you’d like to see the Friends do for the library in the future.
All members will be entered into a drawing to receive a Friends basket. The winner will be announced on Nov. 4. Making donations, joining the board, and volunteering are just a few ways you can support the library through the Friends. Becoming a new member or renewing your Friends membership is another way you can show your support. If you are unable to attend and would like to share your comment or request additional information, email info@jptlfriends.org.
The Friends can also be reached by calling 812-285-5630 ext. 332 or going to https://jtplfriends.org.
National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with some 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, go to www.ala.org/united.
