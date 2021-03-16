INDIANAPOLIS — Public schools providing virtual education will receive full funding once Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signs Senate Bill 2 into law.
The bill passed through the House almost unanimously, and the Senate concurred on the revised bill with amendments from the House — the last step before going to the governor.
The bill would make sure public schools that give at least some virtual learning are fully funded rather than receiving just 85% of state funding per student who is learning online. There had been much debate in the summer over whether an existing Indiana law threatened to take away funding from public and charter schools that had to change their instruction methods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When SB 2 was read for concurrence on the Senate floor Tuesday, bill author Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, said that since an Indiana State Board of Education act to fully fund schools ended Jan. 1, this bill is needed for the second half of the 2020-21 school year.
“Very simply, this bill continues the same way the state board did it under current law,” Raatz said. “They will receive 100% of foundation for the remainder of the 2021 school year.”
Back in August 2020, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, released a letter saying that schools would only get 85% of funding for students who receive 50% or more of their education virtually. This sparked concern from lawmakers and state leaders, but Raatz said Bray was correct as outlined in a law that passed in 2019.
If Holcomb signs the bill into law, schools will be compensated for the funding lost from virtual instruction that has already occurred since July 1, 2020, but after the July 1, 2021 expiration date, schools would once again only receive 85% of funding for virtual instruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.