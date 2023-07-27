Kendall Cheyenne Crady was diagnosed with cancer on her father’s 41st birthday.
Fighting a Wilms tumor — the most common type of kidney cancer in children — with lung and liver metastases, it’s been an uphill battle for the 5-year-old and her family since her diagnosis Feb. 21, her dad Jake Crady said. Kendall has spent months in Norton Children’s Hospital receiving chemo and radiation therapy, recovering from six-hour surgeries and battling the rhinovirus.
For Jake and his wife, Morgan Crady, who live in New Albany, their daughter’s journey has culminated in not only physical and mental distress but thousands of dollars in medical bills. Hospital visits, sometimes three or more per week, have kept Jake and Morgan from working regularly as they support their daughter.
“She’s been nothing but an angel,” Jake said. “For this to happen to her now, it’s been a complete disaster.”
An upcoming standup comedy fundraiser aims to support the Cradys. Sponsored by Laughing Dad Entertainment, the fundraiser will be Aug. 12 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1693 at 1919 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
The 21+ event will feature 90 minutes of standup performances from headliner Danny Browning and co-headliners Jake Hovis and Lucious Williams. Each comedian will do a 20-30 minute set. The band Bad Directions will provide live music throughout the night.
Attendees will also enjoy a barbecue dinner, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages and a live auction with nearly 100 items donated from local businesses.
Danny Browning, the event’s host and owner of Laughing Dad Entertainment, said he was inspired to get involved after a friend who knows the Cradys reached out to him about Kendall’s story. Browning said helping out in situations like Kendall’s are the reason he started his company back in 2018.
“This is exactly what Laughing Dad Entertainment is about — people in need,” Browning said. “She’s sick, and the parents… their medical bills are what they are, so it was an absolute yes from me. We are putting together maybe one of the most successful fundraisers I’ve done, and it’s exciting to know that people are happy to support.”
Browning said the fundraiser is the best of both worlds: entertaining a lot of people and raising money for a family in need. He said he wants to raise at least $10,000 for the Cradys.
“As comedians, we’re really just up there trying to fulfill our deep-seated need for attention,” he said. “It’s just so gratifying to know that we will lighten someone’s load after this show. There will be a family who will rest a little bit easier because of some comedy and the generosity of our supporters.”
Williams, a co-headliner who is a stand-up comedian and hosts the podcast Lucious and Friendz, emphasized the importance of people coming together as a community to support others.
“I think if you’ve got it to give, you should give it,” he said. “I don’t think anybody signed up for this stuff.”
He said he hopes the event will give people an opportunity to enjoy a night of good laughs — something he believes is essential when going through not just hard times, but each day.
“I think that’s a big part of just getting through life in general,” he said. “For the parents going through this, I mean, it has to be super important just to put a smile on somebody’s face. I think for a comedy show, especially, I think it’ll do more good.”
Jake Crady described his daughter Kendall as soft-spoken and shy but incredibly strong.
“She’s been such a fighter, it’s made me fight for her 10 times harder,” he said. “I’m just blessed she gets something to honor her, a reward like this for fighting for her life. I honestly can’t really say how thankful we are to have the recognition and help.”
Tickets to the fundraiser are $25 each and can be purchased at the venue or online at Eventbrite. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event will officially begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.
