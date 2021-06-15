SOUTHERN INDIANA — More than 3,000 trapping hobbyists and professionals from across the nation will convene at the 2021 Fur Takers of America conference June 17-19 at the Clark County Fairgrounds.
Attendees will have three days of workshops, contests, art shows, activities and booth displays.
Wildlife artists will display their works and wares. A Bear Trap Setting Contest will take place Saturday morning. The New Washington Fire Department will offer fire safety demonstrations. Beginners’ workshops will teach attendees how to build snares, trapping boxes and other tools to help in trapping.
During the three-day conference, attendees can meet and reconnect with fellow hobbyists.
The event is open to those who are interested in hunting, the outdoors and trapping. Experts who will be at the conference include:
• Ronnie Cauble, a local outdoorsman, who will discuss uses for herbs, roots, and tree bark.
• Colbert Sturgeon, who was featured on National Geographic’s “Live Free or Die,” will also appear.
• Bowhunter Tom Miranda, who has appeared on ESPN and the Outdoor Channel, will be there answering questions.
“This will be the largest conference brought to the area in many years,” said Jim Epperson, executive director for SoIN Tourism. “We’re excited to bring them to the area and show off our destination.”
With 3,000 attendees expected, the conference will focus on daily demonstrations, the exchange of ideas, vendor displays and networking. Spouses and children will also visit SoIN, and when attendees are in sessions, they’ll explore the destination.
Fur Takers of America, Inc. is a national non-profit organization founded in 1968. It mission is to promote and protect North America’s trapping heritage. It seeks to further the heritage of fur takers while conserving and maintaining an adequate supply of fur-bearing animals, establish a better fur trade, support related organizations and help other fur takers.
For information on previous conferences, go to the Fur Takers of America conference website at https://www.furtakersofamerica.com/
Attendees who would like information on the area in southern Indiana’s Clark and Floyd counties can go to www.GoSoIN.com.
