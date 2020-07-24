The Georgetown Optimist Club recently presented awards to their first and second place essay winners. The Indiana South District Optimist governor, Beverly Oehrle, presented the medallions and checks to Priyadevi and Meenakshi McNamara. Priyadevi, second place winner, is president of the Junior Optimist Robotics Club, and Meenakshi, first place winner, will be attending Purdue University in the fall, majoring in physics and math. Both are home-schooled. For more information about the Oratorical and Essay contests, contact the Georgetown Optimist Club, 812-951-1910.
Georgetown Optimist Club essay winners
