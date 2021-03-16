Georgetown Optimist Club recently honored area students for their writing skills.
Grace Lietner, first place winner in the Georgetown Optimist Club's 2021 essay contest, advanced to the district competition to compete for a $2,500 scholarship. The International topic was "Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism."
Second and third place winners in the essay contest were Griffen McNamara and Priya McNamara.
The club also awarded prizes to fourth graders at Georgetown Elementary School for their essays on the topic "My Natural High." The students and their parents were invited to the February dinner meeting at the club. The youth read their essays and received certificates and gift cards from President Deb Davis.
