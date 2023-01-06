Optimist Cl;ub

From left are Talon Hampton, Paxton Hanson, Rosie Stinson, Claire Deibel, Annabelle Sabelhaus.

The Georgetown Optimist club is proud to announce the winners of the third grade “Disability Awareness” Essay contest. The youth and their parents attended a dinner meeting where the students read their essays. Each received a certificate, gift card and some candy. Door prizes were given. A big thank you to the students, teachers and Mrs. Rogge for making this project possible. Helping youth be the best they can be is a main function of Optimist clubs all over the world.

