The Georgetown Optimist club is proud to announce the winners of the third grade “Disability Awareness” Essay contest. The youth and their parents attended a dinner meeting where the students read their essays. Each received a certificate, gift card and some candy. Door prizes were given. A big thank you to the students, teachers and Mrs. Rogge for making this project possible. Helping youth be the best they can be is a main function of Optimist clubs all over the world.
Georgetown Optimist essay winners
