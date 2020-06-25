The heat and humidity have returned!
Saturday morning will start out with a muggy low temperature in the lower to middle 70s. While the early part of the day looks dry, scattered storms will fire up on the radar Saturday afternoon and give some areas a dousing of rain and gusty winds.
High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach toward the 90-degree mark. The storm chance continues into the evening but looks to wane overnight into early Sunday.
At this point Sunday’s storm chance looks higher than Saturday’s as the cold front causing all of this disturbed weather will be a bit closer to our area.
These storms will be somewhat strong at times like Saturday, but will only have a small severe weather chance with them.
Because of the more widespread nature and earlier start time (near or just after lunchtime) of these storms, Sunday’s high temperature will likely be held down into the mid-80s.
With the cold front still in the area Monday, storm chances will continue to be elevated. Even though the cold front will pass through by Tuesday, lowering storm chances thereafter, there really won’t be any appreciably cooler air behind it.
For that matter, even our humidity won’t change much behind it.This means temperatures will be allowed to hover near the 90-degree mark with small daily storm chances each day next week leading up to the 4th of July holiday. That’s a pretty typical forecast for this time of year!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered thunderstorms (40%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms (70%)
HIGH: 86°
