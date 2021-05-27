In the blink of an eye we went from cool, wet spring days to dry days in the lower 90s. That can be really hard on plants.
Then on top of that the Brood X cicadas came out. So, the question is, what do we do to keep the garden going?
Well the first thing we can do is not worry too much about the cicadas. The only plants that they might have an impact on are very young trees and shrubs. For these plants, you can cover them in a light netting to keep the cicadas off.
If you find cicadas on your perennials, they probably won’t eat them to the ground. Whatever damage is done is just for this season. The perennials will die back this fall and look good as new next spring.
Now, what do we do about the dry, hot days.
While we can’t change these things, we can water our plants which will help reduce their stress. If we hit a long dry spell where we aren’t getting at least an inch of rain per week, then it is a good idea to water your plants.
Compared to vegetables and herbaceous plants, trees and shrubs have roots that go much farther in the ground and require a deep watering. This can be achieved by placing soaker hoses around the drip line of the tree or shrub and hooking it into a hose that is set on a timer. The soaker hose allows for the water to come out at a slow pace so that the ground can absorb it and the water won’t run across the dry ground.
If you are watering vegetables, annuals, or perennials, it is best to water them as early in the day as possible so that if their leaves get wet they have plenty of time to dry out before nightfall. The easiest way to water the base of plants is to use a wand hose attachment. By using this attachment, it reduces the need to bend over and move plant leaves since you can work the wand through the plant material without causing damage.
It is important to note that sometimes plants may look like they need water but they actually don’t. If a plant is too hot, it may curl up its leaves to conserve resources and once the sun goes down and the air cools off the leaves will open back up.
If you have never seen a plant do this before, you may think that it is wilting because it is dry. This is where the finger test comes into play. Before watering that wilting plant, stick your finger in the soil to see how dry it is. If the soil is really wet, then your plant may be suffering from too much water, if it is too dry, like hard as a rock, then it needs some water. If it feels moist then the plant is probably just conserving resources.
Another way we can help the plants make it through the summer and help keep moisture in the ground is by adding a layer of mulch. I don’t mean five or six inches or mounding it up the tree. About two to three inches of mulch will help keep soil moisture in and also keep weeds out.
No matter what the weather is, it is always a good idea to walk around your landscape at least once a week and observe your plants. By doing this, you can usually catch problems early on so that they can be corrected.
