LOUISVILLE – Louisville’s biggest celebration of giving is in the books, and like everything else in 2020, it was unforgettable.
The Community Foundation of Louisville announced that Thursday’s Give For Good Louisville raised more than $7.6 million, exceeding 2019’s total of $6.8 million. More than 22,000 unique donors contributed in the event’s seventh year — an increase of 15% over last year.
“We recognized that this would be a challenging year for lots of folks financially, so our focus was really on encouraging more donors to participate at whatever level was comfortable for them. To witness the outpouring of support from across the area is truly a testament to the generosity of our community,” said Ron Gallo, foundation president and CEO.
“At the Community Foundation, we’re big believers in collective impact. Give For Good Louisville is a community-wide example of how powerful we are when we all work together toward a common goal.”
While many of the in-person events and training sessions typically associated with Give For Good Louisville had to be reimagined this year because of the pandemic, the foundation took full advantage of its online resources to share stories about participating organizations, posting interviews to Facebook Live throughout the giving day and dedicating certain hours to nonprofits that focus on children, mindfulness and social justice issues.
Live updates kept viewers informed of the giving day’s progress and announced which organizations won extra funds through the Give For Good Louisville prize pool, supported by the foundation’s partners. (For a full list of organizations receiving prize pool funds, go to www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/prizes)
Media partners also were critical to the giving day’s success, spreading the Give For Good Louisville message far and wide across the community.
“We’re not only lucky to have such a generous community of donors, we’re also lucky to have partners who recognized the special role they can play in supporting our local nonprofits. They used their resources to maximize the impact of each Give For Good Louisville donation, and we’re so thankful to have them on our team,” said Gallo.
The Community Foundation of Louisville is one of the largest charitable foundations in Kentucky with more than $600 million in assets and more than 1,800 charitable funds. In 2019, these funds made over 10,000 grants totaling $64 million, about 79% of which stayed in Kentucky and Southern Indiana to support area nonprofits. To learn more, go to www.cflouisville.org￼
