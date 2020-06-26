LOUISVILLE – Give For Good Louisville, the city’s online day of giving hosted by The Community Foundation of Louisville, will return for its seventh year on Sept. 17. Last year’s event raised nearly $7 million for more than 500 area nonprofit organizations.
Nonprofits who wish to participate in this year’s Give For Good Louisville may register now through June 30th at www.giveforgoodlouisville.org.
￼Give For Good Louisville is open to nonprofits in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Bullitt counties in Kentucky and in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
“Our community has faced many recent challenges,” said Jan Walther, vice president of marketing and communications for the Community Foundation. “We’ve weathered a worldwide pandemic and its economic consequences, and we are now engaged in difficult but necessary conversations about what we must do to ensure that all citizens have an equal opportunity to thrive. Our local nonprofit organizations will be critical to building the brighter future we all aspire to, and Give For Good Louisville will help us sustain these diverse organizations that will be integral in moving our community forward.”
The Community Foundation’s Give For Good Louisville supports nonprofit organizations of all sizes and missions, from food banks providing healthy food to hungry families; to social service agencies helping with rent assistance; to clinics providing needed health care resources to the un- and underinsured.
“The nonprofit organizations supported by Give For Good Louisville represent our community’s priorities – they see vital needs that aren’t otherwise being met, develop forward-thinking solutions and take the initiative to make positive change,” said Molly Melia, project lead for the Community Foundation’s giving day.
“Give For Good makes it easy for anyone who supports these priorities to participate. It’s not about how much you give; it’s about the collective impact thousands of donations can make when they’re pooled together. Every donation you make – no matter the size – encourages someone else to follow your lead.”
Starting at midnight on Sept. 17, donors will have 24 hours to go to www.giveforgoodlouisville.org and make a donation to any of the participating nonprofit organizations.
