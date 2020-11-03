Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath in the election Tuesday. McGrath is a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.
McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky. As Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend Trump during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments by the Republican president, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
The Associated Press declared McConnell the winner at 7:56 p.m. EST, after an analysis of ballots statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Democrat Amy McGrath to catch up.
With 59% of the expected vote counted, McConnell led McGrath by roughly 13 percentage points.
Those results matched data from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics. The survey found McConnell with a substantial lead in the state. VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.