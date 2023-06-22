Raised in a small town in Southern Indiana, Keri Sprinkle remembers being told in the Church of Christ that gay people were going to burn in hell.
“That was really, really hard for me because I wasn’t out until college,” Sprinkle said. “So I lived my whole life knowing that I was gay and just having to deal with those thoughts of going to hell for something that I didn’t choose.”
When she finally came out in college, Sprinkle wrestled with how she could be gay and worship at the same time. It wasn’t until a co-worker recommended a nondenominational church in New Albany that she found a way to return to the pews. For a long time, Sprinkle said, she was skeptical and held off on going. But when she did, the church — which has a gay woman pastor — welcomed Sprinkle and her wife with open arms.
“Our pastor leads us in two commandments, and that is that you’re supposed to love the Lord with all your heart and soul, and you are supposed to love everyone else like you love Him,” Sprinkle said.
But as good as it feels to find a church she feels safe in, Sprinkle said it doesn’t erase the scars from her past.
“To say it’s not a struggle would be a lie because it most definitely is,” she said. “But I’ve also come to kind of reconcile my thoughts just because of the church we attend.”
Sprinkle’s story is not an uncommon one.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community said religious teachings have been used to exclude and reject them throughout their lives, leading them away from the churches they once sought comfort in. But for many of those same people, their faith is as intrinsic and important to who they are as their LGBTQ+ identity, meaning they must work to reconcile the parts of themselves past experiences told them couldn’t fit together. And in several churches across Southern Indiana, stained glass windows reflect rainbow and LGBTQ+ members are not only accepted but affirmed.
CHURCHES CELEBRATE PRIDE
Central Christian Church in New Albany is holding its 3rd Pride Month service Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. The service, called “Voices Together,” will be held in conjunction with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and St. Mark’s United Church of Christ.
Central Christian's pastor, Rev. Paul Snyder, along with Rev. Allan Wallace from St. Paul’s and Rev. John Sterrett from St. Mark’s, will be preaching.
The day is meant to celebrate the diversity of people within the church and to join together LGBTQ+ community members with allies.
“It’s one thing to say ‘all are welcome,’” Snyder said. “But it’s another thing to say that gay, trans, intersex, nonbinary, the full scope of folks — to specifically talk to the needs and gifts and the experiences of those folks.”
The ministers have seen firsthand how difficult it can be for LGBTQ+ people to reckon with their faith and identity.
Rev. Wallace said, like many others, he grew up being taught he couldn’t be gay and religious. He said he remembers grieving the church before he realized that he could, in fact, have it all.
“The reality is, there’s a lot of people who have been hurt by the church, in the name of faith and Christianity and of our gospel,” Wallace said. “That hurt is hard to reconcile and it takes time.”
One of the reasons he felt called to priesthood was to reconcile both his identities as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and an Episcopalian.
“People need to study a little bit deeper to know the real Word and look at God in a way that is loving, and God is love,” he said. “There’s no loving if you’re excluding anyone.”
Central Christian voted to declare itself “open and affirming” for all people in 2018, but Snyder said one of his goals when he became pastor in 2020 was to help the church understand what that actually means. It’s not just about letting everyone in the building, he said — it’s also about showing them they are loved and wanted, actively including them.
“There are so many people who have grown up in spaces where they think there’s just religious communities that aren’t affirming,” he said. “So they give up on their faith, they give up on church.”
Snyder said with anti-LGBTQ messaging in the outside world, he hopes it is encouraging to see ministers from three of New Albany’s staple churches to speak about affirming the community.
“There’s trans people who are sitting at home who are hearing the things that are being said on TV and are wondering, ‘should I even be alive?’” Snyder said. “So when, at the pulpit, we can say ‘trans people are loved by God’ — that, to me, is so incredibly important.”
LGBTQ+ FIND FAITH ON OWN TERMS
Not all who consider themselves faithful has been able to do so within the realm of organized religion. More than half of LGBTQ+ adults do not identify as religious, according to a 2020 study by the Williams Institute.
Rev. Wallace, the priest at St. Paul’s, said he tells people to go where they are being fed spiritually and where they feel God’s presence.
“If that is in a church, then that’s great,” he said “If it’s not, then you go where you’re getting that relationship with God because that’s what’s feeding you at this time.”
Jessi Wren, who is bisexual, said for a long time negative experiences in the Southern Baptist church where she was raised turned her away from any kind of faith.
“It really impacted me, always seeing ‘the Bible says this is wrong, the Bible says this is wrong,’” Wren said. “So as I was realizing my own sexuality, it was really hard for me. I felt like something was wrong with me, I felt like I was a sinner.”
However, in her adult years she found a path that led her toward spirituality rather than religion, she said. Through her own personal practice, she’s found a truth that’s different than the one she was taught.
“I have a relationship with God, I have a relationship with Jesus,” she said. “I’ve actually asked God about that — is being gay wrong? And God has personally told me ‘no, it’s okay.’”
Today, Wren said she doesn’t attend church regularly but prays every day. Wren said coming into her faith independently again as an adult has taught her she doesn’t have to live according to the standards of others.
“I really have learned it’s my own relationship with God that matters, not what other people are telling me I should be doing to make God happy,” she said.
CREATING SPACE TO RECONCILE
Claire Ackleow is the pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Jeffersonville. As the church’s first openly queer pastor, she has worked to make Faith Lutheran an openly accepting place for the LGBTQ+ community. On her shirt Thursday, she wore a pin that read "This queer body is created in the image of God."
“The fact is that God created all of us, and God created all creation to be good,” Ackleow said.
Growing up, Ackleow said, she didn’t face as much hate for being queer as other people have — in part, she said, due to the fact she could pass as straight. But Ackleow said since she became pastor at Faith Lutheran in 2020, the church has lost members. The progressive pride flag outside the building — a symbol for support of the LGBTQ+ community including Black and Brown people – has been torn down more times than she can count. She’s received threats and hateful messages from people in the community who disagree with her.
Ackleow’s spouse, Jules, who is trans and nonbinary, said they grew up in a conservative Fundamentalist church and lived decades of their life with anti-queer viewpoints. It took going to therapy in 2015 to realize they were queer themselves.
“That’s why I hated the community so much, because I felt like they could live authentically, and there was a part of me that was just really angry about that and just really upset that ‘why can’t I live my life authentically?'” Jules said.
Jules came out in 2016. For a while, they questioned if they were still a Christian because of the anti-LGBTQ+ messages they’d been taught in churches past. Jules said they didn’t fully realize they could be both gay and religious until Claire said “there’s grace for you. There’s grace for everybody.”
“That’s what really broke through for me, was when I learned about grace and how grace meant that no matter what, you’re loved,” Jules said. “That being Christian doesn’t mean being hateful and condemning people and trying to pray the gay away.”
Jules said even now when going out of town with Claire, they’re often anxious about finding a church to attend where they won’t be ridiculed for who they are. That’s part of the reason Faith Lutheran keeps putting up the pride flag every time it’s torn down — to be visibly safe.
Since the church has been more outspoken about its support, many more queer people have expressed curiosity and interest, making visits to the church and stopping by its booth at pride events, Faith Lutheran council member and parishioner Ken Hawkins said.
It doesn’t mean they stay, or even come for a service. But it’s a start to helping them find a space that feels safe for them.
“Hopefully the next step is they stay, but in the meantime, even if they’ve got a seed planted, I feel like that’s good,” Ackleow said. “A seed planted of acceptance, of wholehearted acceptance and being loved.”
