Develop New Albany, the city’s non-profit, Main Street organization, has announced the availability of the new solid pewter holiday ornament featuring the historic Grand Theater.
The building is the 14th in an annual series of landmark buildings in New Albany to be featured. Previous ornaments include the Kaiser Tobacco Building (SOLD OUT); YMCA – Floyd County branch (SOLD OUT); River City Winery/Baer Building (SOLD OUT); the Calumet Club; the Sapinsky Block/Schmitt Furniture; Town Clock Church; Scribner House; Division Street School; the New Albany Carnegie Library; the Elsby Building; the State Bank of Indiana, Direct Oil Service building (Coffee Crossing) and the Culbertson Mansion.
The new ornament and past ornaments are available throughout the season at the these downtown and uptown establishments: Mariposa, Regalo, Antique Attic, Olivet, House of K, Dress & Dwell, Madhouse, Schmitt Furniture, Dada, Wimsatt Soap Co. and Strandz & Threadz.
The ornaments will also be sold at the Downtown New Albany Winter Markets: Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sales are also available at: developnewalbany.org
The cost of each ornament is $15. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization activities of Develop New Albany.
Develop New Albany is a 501 ( c) 3, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown New Albany and its historic neighborhoods.
