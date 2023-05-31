NEW ALBANY — A grant will help young people learn how to grow their own food this summer at the Floyd County Public Library in New Albany.
Non-profit Miles for Merry Miracles applied for and won a $3,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to help expand the Good to Grow Green project.
The Good to Grow Green program teaches school-age students how to garden and grow their own food indoors.
"We work with other organizations to give them a Christmas and we also give them food," said Miles For Merry Miracles Director Teresa Hebert.
Hebert said school students involved with the nonprofit came up with the project after a food drive. At the food drive students collected 8,400 items for needy families, but half of those items were ramen noodles.
The kids wanted to figure out a way to provide healthy foods to people in need.
"So, we immediately developed this program, we were going to classrooms to teach kids about food, gardening and philanthropy," Hebert said. "...they build the garden, plant the seeds and watch the plants grow."
As part of the program students use two vertical indoor aeroponic gardens to grow food.
The program kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on June 7.
"Kids can work on it Wednesday in the summer," Hebert said. "...and if they come every week for the next six weeks they'll have a class and see how it's grown."
The program has also been used in schools.
“Previously I had the privilege of partnering with Good to Grow Green with my sixth-grade science students at Highland Hills Middle School," said Bonnie Trasher. "Our curricular focus was food insecurity, healthy food choices, water and space conservation, and a basic awareness of aeroponic gardening. During this experience, I witnessed children eager to try new foods, share what they had grown with others, talk about conservation, and so much more."
Trasher retired from Highland Hills and said she's excited to continue to work with the Good to Grow Green program in her role facilitating the Camp Creativity Summer Reading Program at the Floyd County Public Library.
"With my current role it is my pleasure to present engaging hands-on lessons utilizing aeroponic gardens to plant, care, harvest, and share the bounty of aeroponic gardening with those who may be hungry," Trasher said. This is all due to the philanthropy of Duke Energy and the Good to Grow Green program."
The program donates the food grown to the Dare to Care Food Bank.
Library Marketing Director Luis Munoz said this program is another step at making nutritious food available to young people in the community.
“This immersive program gives children the opportunity to learn about science, plants, and nutrition in practical and empowering ways" Munoz said. "From the first week of planting seedlings in the aeroponic units, children become invested in seeing the plants grow and thrive. Over the summer, they will develop the knowledge and tools to grow plants and harvest them, while also learning how STEM skills aid in agriculture."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.