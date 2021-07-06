Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the musical GREASE through Aug. 15, 2021. For ticket information call 812-288-8281.
This high energy, rock n’ roll musical about manners, morals, and matters of life in 1959 — the era of greased hair and fast cars, follows the journey of Danny and Sandy as they navigate high school along with the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys.
GREASE, written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, opened on Broadway in 1972 and was an instant smash. The hit film version was released in 1978 starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and has remained one of the world’s most popular and enduring musicals. Featuring a rock n’ roll soundtrack that defined generations, GREASE includes such popular songs as “Greased Lightnin,” “Summer Nights,” “Beauty School Dropout,” “We Go Together,” and more.
Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Harli Cooper, Zach Perrin, Jillian Prefach, Bobby Conte, Matthew Brennan, Sara King, Brittany Cox, Katelyn Webb, and more.
