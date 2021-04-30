JEFFERSONVILLE — The Greater Clark County School District has partnered with the Clark County Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccination shots to students.
Now, students who are old enough can get their vaccinations during school hours.
GCCS said the health department will provide doses of the Pfizer vaccine for students.
None of the vaccines approved in the United States are approved for children younger than 16 right now, so, students who are 16 and older will be the target for this health initiative.
The first dose of the vaccine will be given to students starting Monday and then three weeks later, on May 26, second shots will be administered.
The district is providing additional information through its website or by calling its Health Services Supervisor, Teresa Stengal at (812) 288-4802 ext. 50199.
Students younger than 18 must have a slip signed by a parent or legal guardian, which can be done online.
