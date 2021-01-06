CLARKSVILLE — The Green Tree Mall in Clarksville is now under new management.
Centennial Advisory Services, a division of real estate firm Centennial, has taken over management of the mall, according to a Tuesday news release.
The mall was previously managed by CBL Properties, which filed for bankruptcy protections in November. The contract with Centennial took effect Jan 1.
The news release said Centennial will provide a “full spectrum of management, leasing, marketing and accounting services.”
Whitney Livingston, chief operating officer of Centennial, said in the news release that the company recognizes that “Clarksville is a special place with deep roots and a true sense of community.”
“We also know the important role that a mall like Green Tree can play as a central hub delivering a safe and wonderful place for people to connect with one another,” Livingston said.
“At Centennial, we specialize in creating desirable and comfortable gathering places like these — places where both locals and visitors alike want to shop, dine and be entertained — and that is what we envision for the future at Green Tree Mall.”
Chuck Taylor, senior vice president of client services for Centennial Advisory Services, said the initial focus at the mall will be working with tenants to help them through difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We also plan to continue to build upon the sense of community that exists here in Clarksville, cultivating a deeper and more meaningful customer experience that will please shoppers and ultimately attract new tenants to the property,” he said.
“We pride ourselves on having a unique vision for each property we manage, and it is this vision coupled with the flawless way we execute our proven management strategies that has earned us the respect and business of shopping center owners nationwide.”
