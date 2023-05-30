The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for June 9 through June 14 include:
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn @ the Library with Author Gina Marie at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A religious woman, Gina Marie released "ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny" in September 2022. She and five other women give hope to anyone going through hard times. In ProdiGALS, their individual and collective testimonies show that not even weakness, brokenness, offense, suicidal thoughts, grief, and pain can win against God. She is also the author of "When Prayer and Poetry Collide," released in January 2022. It is a detailed testimony of her life, from failures to successes, and her relationship with God.
At this workshop, Gina Marie will give a PowerPoint presentation on writing to help develop your book-writing talent. Gina Marie helps others learn the basics of writing a book from start to finish. For planning purposes, pre-registration is requested.
Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Learn how to Crochet
Join us at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, June 10 and 24, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. if you would like to learn how to crochet or just fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, asks that each participant bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent here at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us on Saturday, June 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for our Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
Essential oils can have a powerful effect on the mind and emotions. Learn how the oils can affect your olfactory system and the go-to oils for emotions. An optional aromatherapy bracelet make and take is available for $10.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Her passion and calling are helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for themselves and their furry companions.
The Origins of a Superhero from Metropolis
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join Dr. Daniel Boone on Monday, June 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. In honor of the 85th anniversary of a widely popular superhero from Metropolis, Dr. Boone will cover the period from 1914 to the superhero’s first appearance in 1938.
Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, childhood friends and classmates at Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio, created this iconic figure. Dr. Boone’s lecture will describe the cultural, historical, and psychological factors that influenced these young men to construct this beloved character, whose creation started the superhero genre.
Siegel and Shuster, both Jewish and the sons of recent European immigrants, created this character as a reaction to a dark chapter in our world’s history, including the ongoing persecution of Jewish people, the rise of Hitler, a worldwide economic depression, and the strong influence of hate groups in America. Their character was seen as a savior, delivering the world from evil and oppression, and hope for the downtrodden and forgotten.
Now retired, Dr. Boone’s specialty is clinical psychology, and he is the historian for the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance. His presentation will cover cultural, political, and historical events of the 1920 and 1930s, including the sensitive topics of World War II and white supremacist groups in America. Due to the mature nature of these topics, this event is recommended for grades nine and older.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join Tuesday, June 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a conversation about books!
Join us for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Jewelry-Making Crafts Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a Jewelry-Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent in this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit will be between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Clarksville Library Hosting Juneteenth Storytime Celebration
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Juneteenth Storytime Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at its Clarksville location. We will read the book "All Different Now: Juneteenth, the First day of Freedom" and learn about the history of Juneteenth. Afterward, participants will create their own African djembe drum and enjoy a special treat. Join for this fun, family event!
