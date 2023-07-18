The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for July 19 through July include:
Clarksville Library Hosting Advanced Crochet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Monday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring a yarn needle, a 5 mm crochet hook, and five colors with three or more plies of Hobby Lobby Value Craft, We Love Yarn Megaball, or DK/Light.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to a Housing Stability Clinic on Monday, July 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Clarksville Library Hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Wednesday, July 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about electricity. Participants will delve into the science of electricity by making working circuits that light up, play music, and more. The program is for grades K - 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K - 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Jamey Aebersold’s Jazz Quartet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quarter on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a live jazz performance.
Jamey Aebersold attended Indiana University, received a master’s degree in saxophone, and was awarded an honorary doctorate. Aebersold also plays the piano, bass, and banjo. An internationally-known saxophonist and authority on jazz education and improvisation, we are honored to have Aebersold perform at the library. In 2007, he was awarded the Indiana Governor’s Arts Award by Mitch Daniels, the governor of Indiana from 2005 to 2013.
Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children four and younger and their caregivers.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Jewelry-Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit runs between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration is set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Clarksville Library Hosting A Very Special Game Day
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host A Very Special Game Day on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This game day is for special needs young adults ages 16 to 30. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, have fun, and maybe win a prize or two! This will be the first of many special programs we are planning, so come help us kick off the fun! Registration is required for this event, and participants must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.