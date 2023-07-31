The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for Aug. 11 through Aug. 26 include:
Clarksville Library Hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Aug.11 from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Clarksville Library Hosting a Panel on Al Technology
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mind the Machine: A Panel on AI Technology on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. The controversial but incredibly important technological advances in artificial intelligence over the past decade have many of us scratching our heads.
To help us make sense of this technology in our modern world, we have assembled a panel of scholars to provide various viewpoints from a variety of disciplines. Participants will learn how the rapid evolution of AI software will impact various areas of their lives and whether we will be in control in the future.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Essential oils can help support a child’s health and mind during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help with focus, sleep, the immune system, and more! An optional $10 make-and-take is available.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Crochet Class at the library
At the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Aug. 12 and 26, from noon to 2 p.m., you can learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend.
Make Life A Dance
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to two fun-filled afternoons on Saturdays, Aug. 12 and 19, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location with Walter Dill and Monica Uhl.
Walter and Monica will introduce non-competitive social partner dance. These workshops include the simple, universal rhythm patterns and partnering techniques in social dance. All ages are welcome and encouraged.
Walter has taught non-competitive partner dance for over 35 years. His business, Living Traditions Dance, has served over 14,000 people primarily from the greater Seattle area. Monica started teaching with Walter six years ago and has loved to dance since she was a child. Her dance training began at Weber School of Dance with the inimitable Ms. Bette Weber Flock of Weber School of Dance in Jeffersonville. For more information about Walter and Monica, go to their website at https://www.dilluhlsional.com
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
