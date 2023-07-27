The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for Aug. 4 through Aug. 24 include:
Advanced Crochet Class
The Clarksville Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group in how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies for this class: a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook; a yarn needle; and five colors with three or more plies of Hobby Lobby Value Craft, We Love Yarn Megaball, or DK/Light.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Beyond Hoosier True Crime examines notorious cases of true crime in the United States. You explore how the criminal justice system handles these crimes and ultimately resolves their outcome.
Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences 18 and older.
Local Author Meet and Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a special two-hour Meet and Greet with local author Gina Marie. Her most recent book, “ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny,” was released in September 2022.
A religious woman, Gina Marie and five other women co-wrote “ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny” to show those who are suffering that not even weakness, brokenness, offense, suicidal thoughts, grief, or pain can win against God. Gina Marie will share her journey and what led her to become a writer. Her mission is to give hope to anyone going through hard times.
After Gina Marie’s talk, she will have copies of her book available for purchase for $20. She will take all forms of payment except checks.
Conversation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites those interested on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a conversation about books.
Join a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes this month on Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers.
For more information, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
