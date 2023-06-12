The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for June 21 through June 24 include:
Teen Movie
Clarksville Library will host Teen Movie and a Snack on Wednesday, June 21, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location.
The Clarksville Library is teaming with the Clarksville Parks Department to offer a fun teen program. Teens are welcome to wear their comfy clothes and join while we eat pizza and watch anime. Teens will choose the anime! This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, June 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book The Yellow House by Patricia Falvey. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, June 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Kids Create
Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, June 24, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. This month’s program is all teamwork. Participants will work together to complete a STEAM challenge with limited materials. Be sure to bring your resourcefulness and ingenuity. The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Men’s Health program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library.
June is National Men’s Health Month, so this class will encourage men to take care of their bodies. Dr. Rondo would like for everyone to come with questions for her. In addition to asking questions, it’s important for everyone to listen to what she has to say, as listening can be very therapeutic. Listening involves hearing her answers to the questions asked. Altogether, this spells QLA: questions, listening, and answers!
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, as she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
