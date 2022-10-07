An item in the Harvest Homecoming Schedule of Events that appeared in the Wednesday, Oct. 5 editions of the News and Tribune contained incorrect information for the Harvest Homecoming Car & Bike Show. The item should have directed participating cars to enter at East Sixth Street and Main and proceed toward the yellow pavillion.
For more information, call Kevin Bostock at 502-664-1952 or Rodney Riley at 502-664-5634. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards presentation 3 p.m. at New Albany Riverfront.
The News and Tribune apologizes for the error.
Harvest Homecoming Car & Bike Show: Registration 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. with awards presentation 3 p.m. at New Albany Riverfront. Admission: $20 per car. Enter at West 10th & Main. For more information, call Kevin Bostock at 502-664-1952 or Rodney Riley at 502-664-5634.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.