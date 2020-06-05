We are creatures of habit, aren’t we? We drive the same way to work each day. We sit in the same chair. We order the same food at the restaurant. We pray the same prayer, behave the same way.
Whenever our country or government churns and struggles, people of faith tend to lean on a verse of Scripture. You have heard sermons and lessons on it. You have probably taken it out on more than one occasion yourself – at election time, when there seems to be a conflict with countries, or even during the pandemic and racial tensions of the past months and weeks. It is times like these that we want God to touch our circumstances.
The passage is found in the book of 2 Chronicles. The verse reads, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14 ESV). Sermons have been preached emphasizing almost every word of the passage. Three concepts are standing out at this time in life; they all start with the letter “h.”
Humility provides a paradoxically powerful place to start. We understand what being humble involves with each other. More than defining it, we know what it is like when someone doesn’t have it. Humility reverses an attitude that displays pride or arrogance. We show respect and courtesy. We make others a priority.
When I approach God with humility, my spirit admits that He is the one in control, not me. Being humble before God destroys my power, my will, and my desire to be independent. When it is applied to prayers for the healing of the turmoil and strife in our nation, it admits that this cannot be fixed by a stimulus check, by stricter laws, or by more full-proof public policy. It is going to take more than laws to heal our land.
The second concept is hearing. We carry expectations of God when we pray. We want Him to listen. We tend to want Him to agree with our personal assessment of the circumstance. We also desire that He answer quickly. We’ve been doing the praying, why isn’t God hearing?
The way this passage is presented, it seems God wants more than just our words. I am to humbly approach God, acknowledging that He is the one who will provide the answer. As much as I want to control or be the one to fix the problem, I need to rely on Him. I am to seek God’s face. Without writing a theological essay, seeking God’s face means more than just a brief whisper of words when we are in trouble.
God also wants us to turn from our wicked ways. The Bible talks about our ways as sinful. We can describe it as tendencies, addictions or even craziness, but the truth is the choices we make are sometimes sinful. Neither side has exclusive rights to sin. Sin needs to be changed.
Doesn’t it strike you that there are similarities with the protest marches we are experiencing today? Isn’t it time you hear our voice? How long before you do something to make things right? Don’t misunderstand. Each of the paragraphs in this column are stained with sin. Aren’t you glad they are also stained – covered – by the blood of Jesus Christ?
The final concept is healing. We don’t normally associate healing with land. Physical healing is the connotation that first comes to mind. A cut on our finger heals over time. The tests results return and show the cancer is completely healed. We can stretch the concept of healing to cover relationships. They seem to have healed the rift between them.
Healing our land must start with God healing the wounds of our hearts. Don’t fool yourself into thinking that only the other side needs to be healed. The oppressed need healing; the wounds need to be covered. Think for a moment about how you cover a wound – ointment, a bandage, a scab forms and eventually a stronger skin. Have you allowed God to start the process of healing?
If the oppressor is still committing the sins of control and power, they need to stop, repent and restore. Jesus tells the story of Zacchaeus, a tax collector who had cheated people for years. He stopped the cheating, repented of his behavior and then repaid people that he had cheated four times over what he had swindled. The oppressor needs to make things more than fair. He needs to make things right. Are there ways you have been the oppressor?
We usually view circumstances like this and just see the two groups. But there is a third in the mix, the people who look the other way. Some may have been oppressed, but circumstances have improved a bit. Forgiveness becomes irrelevant because the pain is forgotten. But the majority of this third group see it as a problem they don’t wish to own.
Again, Jesus told a story to illustrate the point in the parable of the Good Samaritan. A man is robbed, beaten and left to die on the road. Two representatives of people of faith walked on the road and both passed by on the far side of the road. If I don’t look, I don’t need to do anything about it. If I don’t look, it will just go away.
The people in the third group need the strongest touch of grace to be healed. Pain and power require less motivation to change than apathy. I need to be tired of walking on the far side of the road. I need to stop and help the man, to provide ointment and bandages for the wounds, and I need to put him up in the motel until he is strong enough to leave on his own.
Isn’t that what being a good neighbor is all about?
— Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and volunteer ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
