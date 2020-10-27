INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana has received approval to continue its alternative to traditional Medicaid expansion — the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) — for another 10 years, allowing the state to continue health coverage for more than 572,000 low-income adult Hoosiers.
“As a national model for a state-led, consumer-driven approach, HIP helps Hoosiers experience improved health outcomes and better lives,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release Monday.
The approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also grants five-year extensions of some of the newer components of Indiana’s HIP program that have provided treatment for substance use disorder and serious mental illness for 88,000 Hoosiers across all Medicaid programs.
Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said the 10-year extension allows the state to make progress on patient-centered health care systems.
“State innovation is an opportunity to test out ideas for delivering our ultimate goal of better health and well-being, and we encourage states to continue working with us, like Indiana has, to tailor their programs to their unique needs,” Azar said in the release.
HIP provides members with continuity during a public health emergency, the COVID-19 pandemic, and all cost sharing has been suspended. In 2018, members made more than 545,000 visits for preventive services, and mammograms and vaccinations are at record highs for members. The program combats Indiana’s top contributor to chronic disease — smoking — by waiving copays and covering all therapies.
In a direct effort to support mothers and their babies, HIP Maternity provides full health coverage services — including prenatal services, dental, behavior health, and substance use disorder treatment — at no cost to the member for the duration of her pregnancy and 60 days postpartum. Enrollment in pregnancy management programs increased at an average annual growth rate of 41% from 2015 to 2018.
“With this approval, our health policy leaders at FSSA will be able to spend more time operating, evaluating and improving HIP, as well as engaging members and partners,” said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, Family and Social Services Administration secretary.
HIP was created in 2007 under then-Gov. Mitch Daniels and was expanded in 2015 with a federal waiver to cover any eligible adult as an alternative to traditional Medicaid expansion.
Typically, the state’s waiver to renew HIP is reviewed and approved every three to four years. Monday’s approval runs through December 2030. It marks the first time the federal agency has approved a state’s Medicaid waiver for a comprehensive health benefits program for a period of 10 years.
Earlier this year, the federal government approved the HIP Workforce Bridge program, which establishes a new transitional phase for HIP members. As they return to the workforce and to employer insurance or other health coverage, members can continue to use their HIP POWER accounts, which are similar to a health savings account.
John Zody, chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, issued a news release Tuesday that was critical of the efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which is the program where some of the funding for HIP 2.0 comes from. Attorney General Curtis Hill has joined a federal lawsuit to overturn the ACA and arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court are scheduled in November.
Zody called on Todd Rokita, the Republican candidate for attorney general, to pledge to withdraw Indiana from the lawsuit if elected. Rokita voted against the ACA as a member of Congress and has pledged to remain in the lawsuit. His Democratic opponent, Jonathan Weinzapfel, has promised to withdraw from the lawsuit if he wins.
