Area High School graduations
Below are the times and dates for high school graduations for the class of 2023 over the next three weekends. All of the ceremonies will be at the schools.
Memorial Day Weekend
• Clarksville High School — Friday, May 26, 7 p.m.
• Christian Academy of Indiana — Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.
• Community Montessori — Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m.
• Rock Creek Community Academy — Saturday, May 27, 2:30 p.m.
• Providence High School — Sunday, May, 28, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
• New Albany High School — Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m.
• Floyd Central High School — Sunday, June 4, 3:30 p.m.
• Borden High School — Sunday, June 4, 2 p.m.
• Henryville High School — Sunday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
* Silver Creek High School — Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY, JUNE 6-8
• New Washington High School — Tuesday June 6, 7 p.m.
• Jeffersonville High School — Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m..
• Charlestown High School — Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.