A new passport program highlighting three Jeffersonville museums of history is set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 15. This program is designed to engage the public in experiencing unique displays of both local and national history and in participating in important educational opportunities.
The three museums are the Clark County Museum,725 Michigan Avenue, the Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E. Market Street, and the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street.
Participants can pick up their passport at any of the three museums. At each museum the guest must get a sticker from a staff member. After getting all three individual museum stickers on their passport they will receive a special gift to memorialize their achievement.
The staff and volunteers of the museums are looking forward to welcoming both new and repeating guests and encourage them to participate in this special opportunity.
Details about each museum may be found at their websites: www.clarkcountyinmuseum.org, www.howardsteamboatmuseum.org, and www.vintagefiremuseum.org
