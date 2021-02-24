INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that despite “remarkable” progress in the state's statistics in the last month, he will extend the state’s health emergency and county-based restrictions for an additional 30 days.
“We were trending in the right direction. We have made remarkable progress in a relatively short period of time,” Holcomb said. “But this is not a mission accomplished moment — far from it.”
The Indiana Department of Health said Wednesday that 1,019 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, bringing to 658,043 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Clark County reported 16 new cases, pushing its total number to 11,860. Floyd County had 11 new cases, making its total 7,149.
A total of 12,039 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 428 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
No new deaths were reported in Clark County and one was reported in Floyd County. Clark County's total deaths are at 179 and Floyd County's at 165.
As of Tuesday, 920,930 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 482,564 are fully vaccinated.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
The Homebound Hoosiers vaccination program identifies residents who are unable to leave their homes and uses the EMS network to administer vaccines. Participants in the program must meet current eligibility requirements and be physically unable to go to a vaccination clinic or do not have family or friends to help them register and travel to a site.
To get on the list for in-home vaccinations, contact a local Area Agency on Aging by calling 800-986-3505.
