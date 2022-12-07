The holiday season is upon us. Here is a look at what we know is ahead in the area. If you know of additional happenings, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at 725 Michigan Ave. in Jeffersonville, Clark County Museum Presents: “A Brief History of Christmas Celebrations in America” by Chuck Lewis, historian, with a special interest/expertise in the culture of Christmas, will lead the program about how Christmas trees, ornaments, lights and Santa Claus were changed by contemporary culture and national events. The program is free to the public but donations to the work of the Clark County Museum are welcome. For more information call 502-548-0259.
Holiday Breakfast
Sons of the American Legion holiday breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Crafts Market
Sellersburg Crafts Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Life Center of Kingdom Life Church, 11515 US 31, Sellersburg.
Let your child sit and chat with Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum will hold its “Treats from Santa” – a family event – at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the special fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children 2 and under are free.
Go to the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call for a special appointment.
Holiday crafts at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a unique Holiday Craft Gathering with Librarian Diane Stepro, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location.
Yarn painting is an easy craft that involves creating vibrant and textured pieces of art using just yarn and glue. No cost is involved, but pre-registration will be limited to 20 individuals. This craft is open to all age groups. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Sons of Liberty
The Sons of Liberty will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Saturday’s performance will be at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers, and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free and all are welcome. For more information about this special event, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Christmas Concert
The Jeffersonville High School Chamber Choir will present a Christmas concert Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut Street in Jeffersonville. The choir is directed by Kyle Broady, and also performing with the choir are David Lamb, organist, and a brass ensemble. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be a free will offering to benefit the choir. Contact the Church at 812-283-8606 for more information.
Kentucky Chamber Players
The Kentucky Chamber Players will return to the Charlestown First United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of incredible music and fellowship. The event is co-sponsored by the church, Lions Club, and Psi Iota Xi Sorority and is open to the community. No tickets are required. It is a wonderful evening full of Christmas Magic and fun for the whole family.
Meet Mrs. Claus at Charlestown Library
This holiday season, families can come enjoy stories, songs and more with a special visitor from the North Pole – Mrs. Claus. Children must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required. Register by calling the library at 256-3337. Dates and times are as follows:
Charlestown Library
Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11-11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4-4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
Clarksville Library hosting Christmas Karaoke
The Clarksville Library will host Christmas Karaoke on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Bring the whole family to the library for a night of Christmas caroling on the karaoke machine. This fun event for the entire family may become a holiday tradition. No registration is required.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Kids Christmas Party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 17 at the post home. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Community Holiday Song Fest
The Utica Church of Christ, 300 S. 4th St., Utica, will host a community holiday Christmas song fest, Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary. All churches are invited to participate.
If you are looking for a holiday activity, take a drive to Utica and enjoy an evening of Christmas music and Christian fellowship. The event is being organized by Pastor Kenny Gallahar. All welcome.
Candy Cane Crafts for kids at Charlestown-Clark County L
ibraries
Families can join the Charlestown-Clark County Public Libraries to make candy cane ornaments for the season. All supplies will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required – Call 812-256-3337 to register. Dates and times are as follows:
• New Washington Library – Monday, Dec. 19 at 1-2 p.m.
• Borden Library – Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1-2 p.m.
• Charlestown Library –Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.-Noon
• Sellersburg Library – Wednesday Dec. 21 at 2-3 p.m.
• Henryville Library – Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1-2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.