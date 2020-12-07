Clark County REMC will host a drive-thru holiday event for the community on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the REMC office at 7810 State Road 60 in Sellersburg.
Community members can enjoy lights and special appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, one of Santa’s reindeer and more.
Participants must remain in vehicles but can turn to radio station to 89.9 FM and enjoy Santa’s Wonderland. A free kids craft and goody bag will be given to each child in attendance.
Don’t forget to take your camera to capture all of the holiday magic.
Clark County REMC is an electric utility cooperative serving nearly 21,000 members in Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jefferson and Washington Counties.
