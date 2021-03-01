INDIANAPOLIS — The Homebound Hoosiers vaccination program is providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for Hoosiers statewide who are unable to leave their homes.
The program is made possible through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Health, Family and Social Services Administration, local health departments and local Emergency Medical Service.
The state health department said that as of last Wednesday, 1,200 Hoosiers had registered on the Homebound Hoosiers portal.
“At its core, the Homebound Hoosier program is designed to get COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers that would otherwise not have access to this life-saving treatment,” said Stephen Cox, executive director of Indiana Homeland Security.
The program sends emergency workers to the homes of Hoosiers who are at least 60 or older and are unable to leave their homes because they are too sick or disabled, unable to make it to a vaccination site or don’t have family and friends to help them register.
“The EMS system is the perfect partner for this program because it operates 24/7 across Indiana. EMS personnel are highly trained members of the community and can serve an important role in reaching this critical population of Hoosiers," said Dr. Michael Kaufmann, medical director for Indiana EMS.
To register, contact the local Area Agency on Aging by calling 800-986-3505 or 2-1-1, or go online to https://vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary for FSSA, said the program fills a need the FSSA had noticed.
“Nothing to do with this pandemic fits into a nice, neat box. We’ve had to be nimble and creative to approach this vaccination effort as quickly and strategically as possible,” Sullivan said.
The state department of health announced Monday that more than 1 million Hoosiers have received a vaccination shot and almost 570,000 are fully vaccinated.
Health department records show 69% of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70% of those ages 70 to 79 and 49% of Hoosiers ages 60 to 69 have scheduled a vaccine appointment or received their first dose.
For a copy of the Homebound Hoosiers EMS Vaccine Administration Program manual, go to https://www.in.gov/dhs/files/EMS-Vaccine-Program-Manual.pdf
