INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is the 13th most lethal state for COVID-19 and third in the country for maternal mortality, members of the nonpartisan group Hoosier Action said Tuesday in a call to action and vigil marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.
On the second floor of the Statehouse, Hoosiers gathered to discuss what actions they want to see made by their legislators. Hoosier Action had postcards for those who wished to write to lawmakers. During the vigil portion of the event, participants laid flowers and photos at the base of the speaking podium as names were read to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 this past year.
Hoosier Action highlighted health, quality of life, and justice and democracy issues in its 25-page accompanying report, “One Year Under COVID-19”.
“This should have been a call for our leaders to recognize and honor our suffering and to take bold action to create a better future. But for too many lawmakers, the pandemic provided cover to ignore their constituents while favoring powerful, monied interests,” the report states.
One of the many statistics cited in the report is Indiana is placed as the third-worst in the country for maternal and infant health.
Samantha Kern, a Hamilton County Hoosier Action leader, described when she had to choose between her job at a hospital and a safe pregnancy. Kern said she noticed she was bleeding and called her doctor, who told her that, due to her previous history of miscarriages, she needed to leave and receive medical attention to save her pregnancy.
“I reached out to two of my supervisors and was told I could not leave my shift without finding my own replacement and waiting for them to show up,” Kern said. “I was unable to leave for nearly two hours and ultimately lost my baby.”
House Bill 1309, which was a pregnancy accommodations bill that would have allowed pregnant women to sit down while working among other accommodations, never made it past the Senate.
April Lopossa, a Morgan County Hoosier Action leader, learned that Morgan County has a contaminated water supply and the highest cancer rates in Indiana shortly after being diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumor.
The report points out that 13 bills involving Indiana’s environment were never heard in committee because the House Environmental Affairs Committee did not meet this session. The chair of the House Environmental Affairs committee, Rep. Doug Gutwein, R-Francesville, did not return a call for comment.
Dr. William Cooke, a Scott County physician, mentioned his experience with the opioid crisis in Indiana from 2015 to the present and called for an increase in access to health care for Hoosiers
“When we don’t have access to basic human needs of health and safety, something is wrong,” Cooke said. “Every single person deserves access to basic needs of health and safety.”
Several faith leaders also spoke, including Pastor Amanda Meade from First Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
“Together we have power,” Meade had everyone say together. “Our voices matter.”
