NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emily Volk cautions those getting vaccinated against COVID-19 not to forgo their second dose, if the vaccine is one that requires two shots.
The Pfizer vaccine calls for a second dose at least 21 days after the first, and Moderna, 28 days after the first, but recent surveys show that some 8% of Americans have not gotten their second dose — because of busy schedules, a desire to avoid possible side effects or thinking that one dose provides enough protection, according to a news release. Those who’ve missed the initial window for their booster shot may still have time to catch up.
Volk said that if a person can't get the shot exactly within the three-week window for Pfizer or four weeks for Moderna, "don’t let that stop you from getting that very important second shot for these vaccines.
“Getting that second shot up to six weeks after the first dose improves the protection over 80% than just getting that first shot only for Pfizer and Moderna. For second shots given more than six weeks after the first, we don’t have great data on effectiveness, so getting it as close as possible to the recommended time frame is best.”
In many cases, a second dose is scheduled when you receive your first. You can go to www.ourshot.in.gov to ensure that's been scheduled or sign up if not.
Important to get both doses
• It’s critical to a vaccine’s effectiveness that you follow all the recommended guidelines for its administration and use. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, the first shot begins the immunological response, and the second dose builds significantly on this response.
“For example, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 52% effective after the first dose and 95% effective after the second dose,” Volk said. “You are not fully protected against COVID-19 after just one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives you full protection after the one and only dose required. Receiving only one shot of the total two for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine does not give you the full protection from COVID-19, including the variants."
• You are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second dose is given. Your body should start to develop some immunity 12-14 days after your first shot, but the clinical trials and data show that you won’t hit the 90% to 95.6% protection range against the virus until a week or more after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
• It’s your ticket back to normal life. Fully vaccinated people can hang out with those who are also vaccinated, indoors and without a mask. You can visit your family and friends who haven’t been vaccinated, and you can travel in the United States without having to quarantine or receive a negative COVID-19 test.
• Side effects can be proof that your immune system is working as it should (although vaccines are still very effective even without side effects.) Post-shot symptoms can include a slight fever, chills, soreness, body aches and fatigue. Skipping your second dose to avoid these side effects is a bad idea.
• To blunt the effects, you can take an over-the-counter pain reliever after you’re vaccinated.
• If remembering your second dose is an issue, set a reminder on your smartphone that will send you notifications to keep it top of mind.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed a smartphone app called V-safe that will remind you via text messages that your second shot is due. You can also use V-safe to let the CDC know if you’re experiencing any side effects or any other information that would be valuable in the ongoing evaluation of the COVID-19 vaccine initiative.
If you have more questions about getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.cdc.gov. Learn more about shot availability at ourshot.in.gov in Indiana.
