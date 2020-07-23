We’ll have a classic case of hot and dry weather this weekend, so prepare for the heat!
We’ll start out Saturday morning with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. This isn’t as warm as it can be this time of year, thanks to slightly lower humidity pushing in on Friday, which helps temperatures fall during the night.
During the afternoon on Saturday we’ll see temperatures surge into the lower 90s under full sunshine. Heat index values in the afternoon will stay below 100 degrees, thanks to the drier air in place.
For Sunday it’s a bump upward in humidity that will make it feel hotter in the afternoon even though we’ll only be a degree higher than Saturday. With more moisture in the air we’ll see a few more clouds as well.
This is a good time to remind everyone that ultraviolet light intensity can be higher during partly to mostly cloudy afternoons, thanks to refraction and reflection of light off of those clouds. Make sure you’re wearing sunscreen!
There is a small pop-up storm chance Saturday afternoon, but the aerial coverage of those storms looks to be very low right now.
An approaching cold front will increase thunderstorm chances Monday and especially Tuesday as the front moves through. Lower humidity and a slight dip in temperatures behind the front will make mid next week feel much better.
We’re forecasting high temperatures in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday through Friday!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 92°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm chance (10%)
HIGH: 93°
