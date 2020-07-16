A weak boundary that lingers across the region will be a focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.
At this point the best chance looks to be south of the Ohio River across parts of central and southern Kentucky.
With fluctuations north and south in the position of this boundary I’m not able to completely remove our storm chances for the weekend, but will keep them scattered.
Weekend highs will top out in the lower 90s. Combined with humidity the feel-like temperature will be closer to the mid to upper 90s — stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.
This pattern shows little signs of breaking down and will likely continue into much of next week.
Have an enjoyable weekend!
Saturday
Scattered Thunderstorms
Rain Chance: 30%
High: 93°
Sunday
Isolated Thunderstorms
Rain Chance: 20%
High: 94°
