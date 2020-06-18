Could this be the hottest weekend of 2020 so far? It’s very possible.
The highest temperature achieved at the official climate reporting site just across the river at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has so far been up to 94 degrees this year.
Our forecast high of 94 degrees on Saturday would tie that highest mark should it come to fruition. Aside from the heat on the first official day of summer, Saturday will be a partly sunny day with only a very small isolated downpour chance.
For Sunday the storm chance ramps up with a cold front. These look to be scattered storms on our Father’s Day, but keep an eye on our forecast through the weekend as that storm chance has the potential to increase given the presence of the front in our area.
High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will be a degree or two cooler than Saturday thanks to the enhanced cloud cover and limited time that we’ll have to warm up during the heating of the day as thunderstorms develop.
The greatest storm chances of the next week will take place on Monday and Tuesday as another front moves in from the north. High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to near 90 degrees during that time.
The storm chance goes down into the scattered category Wednesday and Thursday afternoons but you’ll note a decrease in the storm chance late next week as the influence of the aforementioned second front begins to wane.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY Partly sunny
Isolated thunderstorm (10%)
HIGH: 94°
SUNDAY
Scattered thunderstorms (40%)
HIGH: 92°
