INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House and Senate chambers are expected to vote soon to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto Friday of a bill that would limit a governor's powers during a state of emergency.
House Bill 1123 would allow the General Assembly to convene for an emergency session to discuss legislation only related to the emergency — not currently allowed without the governor’s permission. During the emergency session, lawmakers could end a state of emergency that the governor issues.
More than half of the states in the U.S. have filed bills that would limit gubernatorial powers during emergencies, including the pandemic, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
HB 1123 went through a conference committee and then passed both chambers April 5, but Holcomb had already said he planned to reject it when it came to him. He sent a veto letter to House Speaker Todd Huston Friday.
In the letter, the Republican governor said he believes a “central part” of the bill is unconstitutional, and he said it also violates the separation of powers outlined in the Indiana Constitution because the state’s legislative body would encroach on the governor’s power as the head of the executive branch.
“The legislation impermissibly attempts to give the General Assembly the ability to call itself into a special session, thereby usurping a power given exclusively to the governor,” Holcomb said in the letter. “As such, it seeks to accomplish that which the Indiana Constitution clearly prohibits.”
He added that any legislative actions taken during an “unconstitutional special session” are void and would be subject to legal challenges. He said the government should serve as a “steady foundation during a time of crisis,” and legal challenges would just be disruptive.
“I do want to be clear that I support efforts to increase partnership and collaboration between the legislative and executive branches during states of emergency,” Holcomb said in the letter. “I remain willing to work with the General Assembly to address their concerns to represent our shared constituents during declared states of emergency.”
An Associated Press story Friday said Republican legislative leaders have praised Holcomb’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic but say HB 1123 is meant to allow lawmakers to give input regarding extended emergency situations.
Moving forward, both the House and the Senate will need majority votes to override the veto. The final version of the bill passed through both chambers by wide margins: 64-33 in the House and 37-10 in the Senate. If the veto override passes, HB 1123 will become law.
